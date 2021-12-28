Search

Paddy Madden header enough as Stockport edge National League win over Solihull

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Paddy Madden’s second-half header was enough to hand Stockport all three points in a 1-0 National League victory over Solihull at the Autotech Stadium.

During an evenly-contested opening half, the away side thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Ollie Crankshaw’s header at the far post was ruled out by the offside flag.

The second half started in a lively manner and the visitors came within inches of breaking the deadlock straight after half-time when Crankshaw squared the ball for Scott Quigley, who was denied on the goal line by James Clarke.

Solihull also came close on the hour mark when Jamey Osborne let fly from distance and saw his effort ping off the crossbar.

Stockport claimed their deserved opener with 17 minutes to go when Will Collar found Madden at the back post before he sent a looping header into the net to earn victory for the second-successive league game and leapfrog Solihull into sixth.

