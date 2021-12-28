Chesterfield hit back against Halifax to stay top of National League

Super sub Jack Clarke’s first goal of the season scrambled Chesterfield a 1-1 draw with Halifax to keep the Spireites top of the National League.
Midfielder Clarke’s tap-in cancelled out Matty Warburton’s third goal in as many games for Halifax, to keep James Rowe’s side ahead of their second-placed opponents on goal difference.
Halifax thought Warburton’s early strike from the edge of the area would be enough to overhaul their title rivals at the top of the pile.
But Clarke’s late effort ensured Chesterfield’s unbeaten run would stretch to 11 matches.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.