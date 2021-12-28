Search

28 Dec 2021

Barrow’s Ollie Banks to miss Oldham’s visit through suspension

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Barrow’s Ollie Banks will miss Oldham’s visit through suspension.

The 29-year-old has accumulated 10 yellow cards this season and already missed out on Barrow’s 2-0 loss to Tranmere on Boxing Day, and will serve the second of a two-match ban.

Kgosi Ntlhe and Tom Beadling are almost ready to return to action but the midweek fixture will come too soon for the pair.

Jamie Devitt will continue to sit out, as he nurses a hamstring problem.

Davis Keillor-Dunn could return to the starting line-up for Oldham.

The 24-year-old midfielder contracted Covid-19 and missed a week of training before starting on the bench in Latics’ 3-1 loss to Scunthorpe.

Selim Benachour’s men played in one of the three games that went ahead in Sky Bet League Two on Boxing Day and may look to freshen things up against Barrow.

Jack Stobbs was taken off at half-time on Sunday but that was not injury-related.

