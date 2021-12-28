Search

28 Dec 2021

Ashes woes and Ferran Torres goes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Ashes woes and Ferran Torres goes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had sympathy with England following confirmation of their Ashes series defeat.

Another thing ticked off Australia captain Pat Cummins’ list.

Even Australia’s Prime Minister took to Twitter.

Former India international Wasim Jaffer enjoyed winding Michael Vaughan up after England’s collapse.

Football

Ferran Torres looked happy with his move to Barcelona.

Allan Saint-Maximin shared the love with Newcastle fans.

While Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in a reflective mood.

Harry Kane rued two points dropped at Southampton.

Former England captain Terry Butcher was celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Former Arsenal, Leicester, QPR and Scotland defender Frank McLintock turned 82.

The EFL turned the clock back.

Boxing

Tony Bellew took his training outside.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media