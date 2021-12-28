Search

28 Dec 2021

Osian Roberts ‘can’t wait’ for Patrick Vieira’s return despite Palace win

Osian Roberts ‘can’t wait’ for Patrick Vieira’s return despite Palace win

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts admitted he is not enjoying filling the void of isolating boss Patrick Vieira but was delighted to see players step up in the absence of key figures during the 3-0 win over Norwich.

A positive Covid-19 test last week saw Vieira missing on the touchline for the second game in a row and the Eagles had several others unavailable including Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher, but three first-half goals earned them more success at Selhurst Park.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring from the penalty spot after eight minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp made the most of their starts to find the net during the opening 45, with a fourth victory of the campaign at home enough to move Palace up to ninth.

“We try to work in a way that makes sure we are not too reliant on one or two players to be match-winners for us, it is important everyone contributes, so I am delighted the other players stepped up,” Roberts said.

“The important thing when you score early is you build on that and don’t go flat. We managed to do that and it was an excellent first half and a really disciplined performance in the second half to see us through.”

Palace had lost 3-0 at Tottenham on Boxing Day and saw Zaha sent off to leave them further depleted for the visit of Norwich but Roberts and co were able to give Vieira something to smile about at home.

The club confirmed the positive coronavirus result for the former Arsenal captain on Boxing Day and with West Ham set to visit on Saturday, the Eagles could again be without their manager.

Roberts, despite a routine triumph over Norwich, is eager for Vieira to return.

“I don’t enjoy it at all because I want Patrick back in the technical area and back here,” the Welshman conceded when quizzed about filling in.

“My sole focus is on making sure everything he wants done, we do it to the best of our ability.

“Of course I miss him on a daily basis at work and we can’t wait to get him back with us because it is important for the staff and important for the players but for the meantime we will do everything we can to get through this period.

“He is doing well, obviously delighted with the result, and we are in constant dialogue.

“We’re just waiting day by day to see when he will be back at the training ground and back at the helm.”

Norwich boss Dean Smith saw Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki added to his list of absentees the day before they suffered a fifth defeat in a row that leaves them bottom on 10 points after 19 matches.

“The result and scoreline hurts – I didn’t think it was a 3-0 but the manner of the goals we conceded were poor,” the Canaries boss admitted.

“It is tough at the moment. We are halfway there and we haven’t got anywhere near enough points as we would like.

“The optimism we had when we first came in has unfortunately ebbed away with the last three games and certainly the last three results, but we are lacking a lot of experience and leaders within the group at the moment who are unfortunately injured or ill.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media