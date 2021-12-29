Search

29 Dec 2021

Bristol City close to full strength for QPR game

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson hope to be close to full-strength for QPR’s Sky Bet Championship visit to Ashton Gate.

Andy King (hamstring) and Callum O’Dowda (groin) are closing in on first-team returns, but Nathan Baker (concussion) is set to miss out again on Thursday.

Joe Williams has rejoined the main training group and Pearson feels the midfielder could be back in contention next month.

Williams has made only five league starts since joining from Wigan in August 2020 and pulled up with a hamstring injury against Stoke last month.

QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell misses out through suspension after being sent off in Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Ilias Chair, who is due to join up with the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on January 3 along with Senegal’s Seny Dieng and Sierra Leone’s Osman Kakay, will be assessed after picking up a calf injury against Bournemouth.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring) remains sidelined, but Albert Adomah has built up his fitness following an injury layoff and could start against his former club.

Sam McCallum (hamstring) and Jordy de Wijs (calf) are not fit enough to return.

