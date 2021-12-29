Search

29 Dec 2021

Alex Mighten remains sidelined as Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield

Alex Mighten remains sidelined as Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will not have any of his injured players back in time for Thursday’s home game against Huddersfield.

Alex Mighten (knee) and Jordi Osei-Tutu (ankle) missed the defeat at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day after sustaining injuries in the win against Hull on December 18.

The pair will miss out once more along with Joe Lolley (knee), Max Lowe (groin), Rodrigo Ely (muscle problem) and Mohamed Drager (ankle).

Defeat at the Riverside was Forest’s first loss for two months, ending their nine-match unbeaten run.

Huddersfield could be without defender Tom Lees.

The 31-year-old left the field on a stretcher on Boxing Day after he was caught by the elbow of Blackpool striker Gary Madine, with the match halted for almost 10 minutes while he received treatment.

If it is determined that Lees has suffered a concussion then he will not be able to play at the City Ground under FA protocols.

Fellow defender Levi Colwill could return after the Chelsea youngster was absent against the Seasiders due to illness.

