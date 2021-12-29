No injury let-up for Stoke ahead of Derby clash

Stoke resume their Championship campaign against Derby at the bet365 Stadium after almost three weeks without a match.

City have not played since a goalless home draw with Middlesbrough on December 11 after their away games at Coventry and Barnsley were postponed due to coronavirus.

Manager Michael O’Neill is still without five potential starters as Jordan Thompson (knee), Joe Bursik (thigh), Romaine Sawyers (thigh), Nick Powell (leg) and Harry Souttar (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Sam Surridge and Jacob Brown are among those players vying for recalls to the starting line-up.

Derby could be boosted by having a handful of players back in contention after coronavirus.

Phil Jagielka and Kamil Jozwiak have resumed training, while Tom Lawrence and Graeme Shinnie have finished their self-isolation periods.

Colin Kazim-Richards will hope his match-winning goal from the bench against West Brom sees him recalled to the team.

The Rams will be looking to make it three successive victories and will attempt to win away for just the second time this season.