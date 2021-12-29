Lloyd Kelly back for Bournemouth against Cardiff

Lloyd Kelly will be available for Bournemouth when they face Cardiff on Thursday.

Kelly missed the 1-0 victory at QPR on Monday – Bournemouth’s first win in seven Sky Bet Championship games – as he was self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Boss Scott Parker says the Cherries are dealing with “a couple of” Covid-19 cases in camp.

Jaidon Anthony could return after dropping to the bench at QPR, while Jordan Zemura is expected to feature and will also be available to face Peterborough before linking up with the Zimbabwe squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cardiff have not played since a 2-2 draw at Birmingham on December 11.

Manager Steve Morison said Covid-19 had “ripped through” his squad to leave him with more infected than non-infected players.

But Morison says the squad is now Covid-free and he was able to hold their first major training session on Monday.

Mark Harris and Will Vaulks could be in contention for starting spots after helping turn the Birmingham game around.