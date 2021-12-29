Search

29 Dec 2021

Dougie Imrie’s Morton reign starts with Kilmarnock draw

Alan Lithgow’s second-half header earned new Morton manager Dougie Imrie a point at Kilmarnock in his first match in charge.

Defender Lithgow glanced home substitute Lewis Strapp’s corner midway through the second half to secure a 1-1 draw for the cinch Championship’s bottom club at Rugby Park.

The hosts moved up to third but caretaker manager James Fowler will rue their inability to convert more first-half chances after ending the night four points behind leaders Arbroath.

Killie took the lead in the 27th minute when Rory McKenzie drove into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

The hosts were well on top and Morton goalkeeper Jack Hamilton made impressive stops from Callum Hendry, twice, Scott Robinson and Fraser Murray with the visitors sloppy at times.

Imrie made a tactical switch to move to a back four and the visitors improved ahead of Lithgow’s equaliser.

Murray missed a good chance but Killie were holding on after Jack Sanders was sent off in the final minute for a foul on Reece Lyon.

