29 Dec 2021

James Norwood scores only goal as Ipswich give new boss Kieran McKenna first win

James Norwood scores only goal as Ipswich give new boss Kieran McKenna first win

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

James Norwood scored the easiest goal of his career to earn Ipswich a 1-0 victory and give new boss Kieran McKenna a winning start to his career in management.

The former Manchester United first-team coach looked on proudly as the Tractor Boys held on to Norwood’s goal just before half-time to claim all three points.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was absent after testing positive for Covid-19 and looked on from home as his team suffered their first defeat in six League One games.

Norwood decided it with his third goal in as many league games after being brought in from the cold.

He had been banished to the under-23s by former manager Paul Cook, who was sacked earlier this month and replaced by rookie McKenna.

Wycombe keeper David Stockdale palmed the ball out from Wes Burns’ right-wing cross but it rebounded off Norwood and bounced over the line.

The visitors were close to scoring an 88th-minute leveller but defender Anthony Stewart somehow fired high over the top and in the dying seconds Ipswich substitute Conor Chaplin fired against a post.

