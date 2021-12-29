Search

29 Dec 2021

Oxford up to fifth as they ease to victory over AFC Wimbledon

Oxford up to fifth as they ease to victory over AFC Wimbledon

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Oxford turned on the style as they thrashed AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to climb up to fifth in Sky Bet League One.

Mark Sykes opened the scoring in the 27th minute, firing home from 12 yards from Ryan Williams’ cutback.

Matty Taylor doubled the lead seven minutes before the break, turning home a cross from the other flank from Gavin Whyte for his fourth goal in the last five games.

And full-back Sam Long buried a far-post volley from another telling Whyte cross on the hour mark.

Karl Robinson’s team had been on the front foot from the start, with a Williams cross just eluding Whyte and goalkeeper Nik Tzanev parrying a fierce Taylor blast.

Wimbledon, who had not played for two-and-a-half weeks, struggled to deal with the pace of the home team’s attacks and switches of play.

Taylor had an impudent finish ruled out for offside after the break.

But the Dons produced a better showing in the second half and substitute Zach Robinson forced a good save out of Simon Eastwood.

News

