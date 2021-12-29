Search

29 Dec 2021

Shot-shy Swindon held by struggling Stevenage

Shot-shy Swindon held by struggling Stevenage

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Swindon rounded off 2021 with a lacklustre 0-0 home draw with relegation-threatened Stevenage as they managed just one shot on target at the County Ground.

Stevenage’s Elliott List had a chance to open the scoring inside the first 10 minutes as Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott spilt an initial shot from Jake Reeves before tipping away List’s follow-up strike.

List was then denied in an almost identical scenario later in the first half with Rob Hunt’s last-ditch sliding tackle stealing the ball away.

Former Swindon striker Luke Norris rattled the post with his header glancing off the upright late in the half as the match remained goalless.

List was presented with a golden opportunity at the start of the second half as Chris Lines played his team-mate through on goal, but he skied his shot into the stands.

Swindon’s attacking substitutions added imposed threat however the home side had to wait until the 70th minute to force a shot on target as Ellis Iandolo stung the palms of Adam Smith with the match ending goalless.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media