29 Dec 2021

Luke Murphy’s superb strike seals Crewe win against fellow strugglers Morecambe

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

A superb second-half strike from Luke Murphy gave Crewe a vital 2-1 victory at fellow League One strugglers Morecambe.

Murphy volleyed past Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren after 59 minutes to give Dave Artell’s side their first away win of the season and at the same time put Morecambe under more pressure at the wrong end of the table.

Crewe started well with Tom Lowery drilling a low shot into the side netting after six minutes and Callum Ainley seeing a shot deflected wide.

But it was the home side who took the lead with Greg Leigh heading Adam Phillips’ cross past Dave Richards from six yards in the 36th minute.

Artell’s side hit back with 52 minutes gone with a close-range header by veteran striker Chris Porter from Tom Lowery’s assist before taking the lead four minutes later with a superb 25-yard volley from Murphy looping into the top left-hand corner of Letheren’s goal.

Morecambe hit back with Aaron Wildig volleying over from close range and Richards saving smartly low to his left from Jonah Ayunga but the visitors held out for a much-needed victory.

