29 Dec 2021

Oldham still in deep relegation trouble after draw at Barrow

Oldham still in deep relegation trouble after draw at Barrow

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Managerless Oldham remain bottom of League Two after a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Barrow.

The stalemate left the Latics two points from safety, and six behind Barrow.

In a low-key encounter, Barrow produced the game’s best chances, notably in the first half.

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler produced an excellent tip away from a long range Mike Jones drive.

Skipper Carl Piergianni’s clearance from underneath his own bar to deny Patrick Brough was just as important and more acrobatic. Brough headed the rebound wide of the target.

Barrow introduced two substitutes at the start of the second half but still could not find a way to break the deadlock.

Robbie Gotts had Leutwiler scrambling across his line with an in-swinging right-footed free-kick.

But Oldham were always in the contest. Hallam Hope was not far wide with one opportunity but both teams lacked a killer instinct in front of goal summed up by home substitute Ozzy Zanzala’s stoppage time mis-kick.

