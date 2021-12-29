Crewe manager David Artell feels his side were worthy winners against Morecambe

Crewe boss David Artell said his side were worthy winners as they beat fellow League One strugglers Morecambe 2-1.

Second-half goals from Chris Porter and Luke Murphy earned the Alex their first away win of the season as they came from behind following Greg Leigh’s first-half opener for the home side.

Artell said: “I thought we fully deserved to win the game and it was a big three points for us against a team in and around us in the league.

“I thought we were the better team in the first 30 minutes and their goal came against the run of play which did affect us.

“At half-time though I just told the lads to stay calm as I felt they were the better side and I felt we got what we deserved with the two goals with Luke Murphy’s strike worthy of winning any game.

“After that we were a bit edgy for 10 minutes but saw the game out well in the end and took the points.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson could not hide his feelings at his side’s performance.

He said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the performance and the result.

“It was the same old problem really because we allowed them back into the game with some really poor defending and that has been our problem all season.

“We allowed a cross to come in far too easily and to give someone a free header three yards out is inexcusable.

“Their second goal was a good finish but at the end of the day we had a lot of players who seemed to freeze in a big game and we got what we deserved.”

The home side ended the game on the front foot but Aaron Wildig missed a great chance from close range and Dave Richards saved superbly from Jonah Ayunga to steer Crewe to the three points.