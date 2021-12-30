Search

30 Dec 2021

Ross Taylor to call time on glittering New Zealand career

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.

Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.

He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the sides that reached the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cup finals.

But he is set to end his Test career at the conclusion of a two-match series against Bangladesh, which starts on New Year’s Day, while three ODIs each against Australia and Holland will be his last games in a New Zealand shirt.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” said Taylor, who captained New Zealand between 2011 and 2012.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Taylor – whose 40 international centuries, 19 in Tests and 21 in ODIs, is a New Zealand record – was hailed by Kiwi captain Kane Williamson.

“Ross has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place,” said Williamson.

“He’s a world-class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats.

“As a senior player and a leader in the group he’s been a fantastic support person for me, especially out there in the field being able to tap into his experience.”

