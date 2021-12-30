Search

30 Dec 2021

Nathan Holland closing in on Oxford return from hamstring problem

Oxford will look to continue their strong form in League One when they take on Cheltenham on Saturday.

A 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon lifted the Us into fifth place, and they received a further boost with the news Herbie Kane will stay on loan from Barnsley for the rest of the season.

A number of players returned on Wednesday after recovering from coronavirus. Sam Winnall was among them, and he will hope for more action after making his first appearance since early September.

Nathan Holland (hamstring) could return but James Henry (calf) and Alex Gorrin (knee) remain sidelined.

Cheltenham will hope to be able to field a team.

Their midweek clash with MK Dons was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak that initially took in manager Michael Duff and on-loan Watford defender Mattie Pollock escalated.

Will Boyle, Taylor Perry and George Lloyd are all set to remain on the sidelines through injury.

The Robins are looking for an upturn in form having gone six matches without a victory in all competitions.

