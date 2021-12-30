Louis Moult set for Burton return against Crewe

Burton could have Louis Moult back for the visit of Crewe in the Sky bet League One on New Year’s Day.

Albion have not played since a 3-1 defeat at Rotherham on December 11 and have had their last three matches postponed because of Covid-19.

Moult suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and has been sidelined since the start of the season.

However, the break in matches mean the striker could be available after working his way back to fitness.

Crewe will be hoping to build on their away victory at Morecambe on December 29.

The Railwaymen had three matches postponed before the game on Wednesday due to Covid-19.

Callum McFadzean is closing in on a return from an ankle injury and could be included in David Artell’s squad.

However, Donervon Daniels is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring problem.