Search

30 Dec 2021

Charlton welcome back several players for visit of Wycombe

Charlton welcome back several players for visit of Wycombe

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Charlton will hope to have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Wycombe in Sky Bet League One on New Year’s Day.

The Addicks have not played since December 18 after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and a number of injuries saw matches against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham postponed.

Manager Johnnie Jackson said on Thursday that most players, including Akin Femewo, Conor Washington and Josh Davison (all coronavirus) would be back for the game.

Centre-back Ryan Inniss, who had been sidelined for four months with a groin injury, came off the bench against Plymouth on December 18 and could be pushing for a start.

Wycombe could continue to be without manager Gareth Ainsworth for the trip to south-east London.

The Wanderers manager missed his side’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

If Ainsworth remains absent, Richard Dobson and Matt Bloomfield will continue to lead the team.

Wycombe have only played once since a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on December 11.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media