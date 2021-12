Mervyn King ends long wait for World Darts Championship quarter-final return

Veteran Mervyn King turned back the clock to reach the quarter-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

King made the last eight for the first time at Alexandra Palace since reaching the semi-finals in 2009 with a 4-3 comeback victory over Raymond Smith.

The 55-year-old Englishman fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down before seizing the advantage in the final set with a spectacular 124 checkout on the bullseye.

๐—•๐—ข๐—ช ๐——๐—ข๐—ช๐—ก ๐—ง๐—ข ๐—ง๐—›๐—˜ ๐—ž๐—œ๐—ก๐—š! ๐Ÿ‘‘ Mervyn King completes a royal comeback, coming from 2-0 and 3-1 down to defeat the impressive Australian Raymond Smith in a deciding set!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/vz3n0kH7Iu โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2021

Australian Smith missed four darts at double top in the next leg and King capitalised to complete a final-set whitewash.

โ€œI could feel the atmosphere building and building as I made my comeback,โ€ King told Sky Sports.

โ€œIt was nice to be able to dig in and take advantage of it.

โ€œIโ€™ve got the game to make the final. It just depends if my proper game turns up.โ€

๐—›๐—จ๐— ๐—ฃ๐—›๐—ฅ๐—œ๐—˜๐—ฆ ๐—ช๐—œ๐—ก๐—ฆ ๐—” ๐—ง๐—›๐—ฅ๐—œ๐—Ÿ๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—ฅ! What. A. Match. Yet ANOTHER Ally Pally classic as Luke Humphries comes from 3-1 down to defeat Chris Dobey in a tie-break! A third Ally Pally quarter-final in four years for 'Cool Hand' ๐Ÿคฉ#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/E80zN3sLBu โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2021

Luke Humphries reached his third quarter-final in four years with a 4-3 victory over Chris Dobey.

Humphries had received a bye into the last 16 when Dave Chisnall tested positive for coronavirus.

Dobey soared into a 3-1 lead but Humphries turned the tide, with three ton-plus checkouts proving decisive.

โ€œI got human at the end, my nerves kicked in,โ€ said Humphries, who scored 177 to leave tops before missing match darts and finally finishing the job on double one.

๐Ÿ—ฃ "๐—œ ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ" We spoke to Callan Rydz after yet another sensational performance, which saw the 23-year-old secure his spot in the last eightโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/SrOlQtIRId โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2021

โ€œAt the end my hand was shaking, my heart was going mad. Nerves got the better of me.

โ€œItโ€™s time for me to kick on now. The last two-quarter finals I was very new to the tour.

โ€œBut Iโ€™ve got more knowledge and experience now to go into the next game with more ambition to go further.โ€

Callan Rydz secured a quarter-final spot with a 4-1 victory over Alan Soutar.

Rydz recovered from losing his first set of the tournament to breeze into the last eight for the first time.