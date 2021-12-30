Search

30 Dec 2021

Mervyn King ends long wait for World Darts Championship quarter-final return

Mervyn King ends long wait for World Darts Championship quarter-final return

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Veteran Mervyn King turned back the clock to reach the quarter-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

King made the last eight for the first time at Alexandra Palace since reaching the semi-finals in 2009 with a 4-3 comeback victory over Raymond Smith.

The 55-year-old Englishman fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down before seizing the advantage in the final set with a spectacular 124 checkout on the bullseye.

Australian Smith missed four darts at double top in the next leg and King capitalised to complete a final-set whitewash.

“I could feel the atmosphere building and building as I made my comeback,” King told Sky Sports.

“It was nice to be able to dig in and take advantage of it.

“I’ve got the game to make the final. It just depends if my proper game turns up.”

Luke Humphries reached his third quarter-final in four years with a 4-3 victory over Chris Dobey.

Humphries had received a bye into the last 16 when Dave Chisnall tested positive for coronavirus.

Dobey soared into a 3-1 lead but Humphries turned the tide, with three ton-plus checkouts proving decisive.

“I got human at the end, my nerves kicked in,” said Humphries, who scored 177 to leave tops before missing match darts and finally finishing the job on double one.

“At the end my hand was shaking, my heart was going mad. Nerves got the better of me.

“It’s time for me to kick on now. The last two-quarter finals I was very new to the tour.

“But I’ve got more knowledge and experience now to go into the next game with more ambition to go further.”

Callan Rydz secured a quarter-final spot with a 4-1 victory over Alan Soutar.

Rydz recovered from losing his first set of the tournament to breeze into the last eight for the first time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media