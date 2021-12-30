Search

30 Dec 2021

Forward Ryan Loft pushing for a start for Scunthorpe against Carlisle

Forward Ryan Loft pushing for a start for Scunthorpe against Carlisle

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft is likely to start Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with fellow strugglers Carlisle following his match-winning cameo on Boxing Day.

Loft – a former Carlisle loanee – came off the bench to score twice and provide an assist as the Iron picked up only a third win of the season by beating bottom club Oldham 3-1.

Midfielder Alex Kenyon overcame a groin issue to come off the bench at Boundary Park and could once again be involved.

Defenders Ross Millen and Harry Davis are among the other members of Keith Hill’s squad hoping for a recall.

Carlisle are preparing for their first match in three weeks following a series of postponements.

Zach Clough suffered a calf injury in the FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury on December 4 and will be assessed.

Goalkeeper Magnus Norman is pushing Mark Howard for a starting berth having returned from a leg injury as an unused substitute for the 2-0 victory against Stevenage last time out.

Cumbrians captain Callum Guy shrugged off a minor groin issue to feature in that game on December 11 and is expected to retain his place.

