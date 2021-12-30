Search

30 Dec 2021

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley returns from ban for Bristol Rovers game

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley returns from ban for Bristol Rovers game

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley will return from suspension for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game against Bristol Rovers.

Midfielder Pratley has completed a one-game ban following his dismissal for two yellow cards in the home defeat to Crawley on December 11.

Orient have been battling a coronavirus crisis and manager Kenny Jackett only named four substitutes last time out, a 1-0 loss at Tranmere a fortnight ago.

Alex Mitchell, Theo Archibald and Omar Beckles should return following Covid-related absences, while Hector Kyprianou (hamstring) is expected to be available but Tom James (hamstring) is still out and Callum Reilly remains a doubt.

Bristol Rovers will welcome back Cian Harries from a ban but Sam Finley remains suspended.

Harries sat out the Pirates’ last game – a 4-2 win over Rochdale three weeks ago – after being dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity against Port Vale four days earlier.

Midfielder Finley is in the middle of a three-match ban having been sent off for violent conduct in the 2-1 loss to Vale.

On-loan Stoke defender Connor Taylor will be assessed following a calf issue but Alfie Kilgour (knee), Mark Hughes (Achilles) and Josh Grant (hamstring) remain out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media