Morgan Gibbs-White doubtful as Sheffield United welcome back Chris Wilder

Morgan Gibbs-White is a fitness concern as Sheffield United prepare to welcome former boss Chris Wilder back to Bramall Lane.

Midfielder Gibbs-White was forced off with a knee injury during the Blades’ last game, a 1-0 win at Fulham on December 20.

Ben Davies missed the Craven Cottage victory due to personal reasons and could return for Middlesbrough’s Sky Bet Championship visit on New Year’s Day.

David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie also hope to prove their fitness with fellow striker Rhian Brewster ruled out by a hamstring injury

Boro boss Wilder left his boyhood club in March after five years at the helm, during which he won two promotions and took Sheffield United into the Premier League.

Midfielder Jonny Howson will be assessed after the 2-1 victory at Blackpool, Boro’s third successive win.

Wing-back Neil Taylor was rested on Wednesday and should return to the side in place of Lee Peltier.

Duncan Watmore came off the bench to score the winner at Blackpool and the striker should be rewarded with a starting spot.