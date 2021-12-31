Crawley poised to end enforced three-week break

Crawley return to action on Saturday but the Sky Bet League Two game against Colchester is likely to come too soon for several of John Yems’ players.

The Reds have not played since gaining a win at Leyton Orient on December 11 after a number of players tested positive for coronavirus.

The games against Oldham, Stevenage and Bristol Rovers were all called off but Yems is hoping to be back on the pitch on New Year’s Day at the People’s Pension Stadium, even without a host of players who need more time to catch up in training.

Colchester have also been inactive since mid-December after their last four league games were postponed due to positive tests.

Manager Hayden Mullins is still assessing the fitness of a number of players affected by the virus.

However, the likes of Shamal George, Frank Nouble and Gene Kennedy are all expected to return, having missed the previous games due to injury, with the extended break providing them with a much-needed recovery period.

The 20th-placed U’s lie two places – and three points – behind their hosts and could go above them with a win on Saturday.