Simon Power misses out for Harrogate against Port Vale

Harrogate will be without Simon Power as they prepare to face Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.

The winger picked up a quad injury just before Christmas and is expected to miss out.

Will Smith and Aaron Martin are also sidelined as they continue to edge closer to a return following injury.

Rory McArdle is likely to be in contention for the Sulphurites after undergoing groin surgery.

Port Vale will be without Dan Jones for the trip to North Yorkshire.

The defender is serving a suspension after he was sent off against Newport.

Forwards Jamie Proctor, Devante Rodney and David Amoo are all injury doubts for the visitors.

This will be Vale’s first game since December 11 after their last three matches were postponed due to Covid cases and injury problems.