Search

31 Dec 2021

Dan Bentley hoping to return in goal as Bristol City host Millwall

Dan Bentley hoping to return in goal as Bristol City host Millwall

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson must decide whether to stick with Max O’Leary in goal for Sunday’s clash with Millwall.

Pearson surprisingly dropped number one Dan Bentley for Thursday’s defeat to QPR, while striker Chris Martin also found himself on the bench, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

George Tanner will be assessed after pulling up in the first half and being replaced by Rob Atkinson, while Nathan Baker missed out again on Thursday with concussion.

Andy King must serve a one-match suspension following his sending off and Joe Williams (hamstring) remains sidelined.

George Evans and Ben Thompson should return for coronavirus-hit Millwall.

The Lions were denied a request to have Wednesday’s clash with Coventry postponed because of the number of players isolating but battled to a 1-0 win.

Evans and Thompson are the only two players set to return for the weekend, while Jed Wallace (thigh) is set to remain sidelined.

Murray Wallace struggled with cramp but should be fine while 15-year-old Zak Lovelace could be involved again after making a brief debut in midweek.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media