Search

31 Dec 2021

Mark Cooper to assess fitness of midfield duo ahead of Barrow-Bradford clash

Mark Cooper to assess fitness of midfield duo ahead of Barrow-Bradford clash

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Barrow manager Mark Cooper will assess the fitness of midfielders Mike Jones and Joe Grayson ahead of what will be their third game in seven days against Bradford on Saturday.

Jones, who has made just three Sky Bet League Two appearances so far this season, and Grayson both hobbled off with injuries at half-time in Wednesday’s goalless draw with Oldham.

The Bluebirds are struggling for numbers with players out due to Covid-19 protocols on top of a lengthy injury list, but Ollie Banks will be available after missing the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere and the visit of Oldham through suspension.

Cooper will be hoping for positive news on Kgosi Ntlhe and Tom Beadling, who are close to regaining fitness but were not quite ready for the the midweek fixture.

Bradford manager Derek Adams is confident he can field a competitive side after revealing he had just six players available for his side’s postponed Christmas games.

City only reopened their training ground this week after it was closed for 12 days due to Covid and players have since undergone a staggered return.

Adams says he now has at least 14 players available but is unsure whether he will be able to fill the bench.

The enforced lay-off has, at least, given players such as forwards Andy Cooke and Charles Vernam extra time to recover from injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media