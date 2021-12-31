Blackpool without suspended Jordan Gabriel for Hull clash

Blackpool will again be without Jordan Gabriel when they take on Hull at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

The defender completes a two-match suspension following his red card in the 3-2 Boxing Day defeat at Huddersfield.

Midfielder Sonny Carey has been ruled out for a number of weeks having suffered a fractured metatarsal in that game.

The Seasiders’ lengthy list of absentees due to injury and coronavirus for Wednesday’s 2-1 home loss to Middlesbrough also included Chris Maxwell, Reece James, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Owen Dale, Ryan Wintle, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward.

Hull are set to be in action for the first time since December 18 after Covid-19 cases and injuries in their camp led to their last two matches being postponed.

Boss Grant McCann, who was among those to have tested positive for the virus, on Friday said the Tigers had had “six players return over the last couple of days” but that “we’ll still be missing about seven or eight for this game”.

Defenders Alfie Jones and Lewie Coyle are two in the squad that have been recovering from injuries.

Hull are currently 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table, six places below Neil Critchley’s Blackpool.