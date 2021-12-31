Search

31 Dec 2021

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.

Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel, fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.

That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side 14 times between 1997 and 1999. Although his time at the helm was relatively brief, it did include a rarity in the 90s – success on the global stage in the 1997 Sharjah Cup.

Hollioake, who made his Test debut in the 1997 Ashes alongside his late brother Ben, is seen as a perfect addition as he lives close by on the Gold Coast and is a friend and former team-mate of Silverwood’s stand-in Graham Thorpe. Local health restrictions mean that, as a late arrival from a different state, he is currently only cleared to work outdoors with the team.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed a varied career post-retirement, including a brief foray into mixed martial arts, but has also worked in coaching with Queensland and the England Lions.

There are a few formalities that need to be completed before his stint is approved, with the ongoing spectre of Covid causing logistical issues that would not usually be present, but England hope to have him on board for the majority of their training time before the Test starts on January 5.

“We’re speaking to Adam to see if we can get him to come in, he’s up in the Gold Coast and I spoke to him yesterday. He’s keen, so we’re looking to see if we can push that through,” said Thorpe.

“I know Ad really well. He can bring a bit of energy to the dressing room and the philosophical side of life as well, which is very important in times like this. He was in good spirits yesterday.

“He knows the group of players as well, so he will be comfortable in the dressing room. He’s a pretty good, philosophical guy who has had certain things go on in his life. I know him really well and he’ll be a good guy if we can get him in.”

Thorpe is the only full-time England and Wales Cricket Board coach currently with the team, supported by Nottinghamshire’s Ant Botha and wicketkeeping specialist James Foster who are both on short-term consultancy contracts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media