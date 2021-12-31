Search

31 Dec 2021

Emmanuel Monthe misses out on Walsall’s match against Newport

Emmanuel Monthe misses out on Walsall’s match against Newport

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Walsall will be without Emmanuel Monthe for their clash with Newport.

The defender is serving a seven-match ban for making a homophobic comment to an opposition player while playing for Tranmere last season.

Forward Rory Holden is also likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The Newport game will be Walsall’s first since December 11 after having two of their games cancelled due to Covid.

The Exiles may give youth a chance after missing their last two games due to Covid issues.

Manager James Rowberry revealed that some of Newport’s youth team had been training with the first team, with Sonny Lewis and Aneurin Livermore stepping up.

Forwards Alex Fisher and Lewis Collins are back available after returning to training.

Scot Bennett could also be available for selection after returning from injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media