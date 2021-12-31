Search

31 Dec 2021

Blackburn expected to name unchanged side for Huddersfield clash

Blackburn expected to name unchanged side for Huddersfield clash

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Blackburn could again name an unchanged team as they bid for a seventh straight Championship victory against Huddersfield.

With Rovers going so well, boss Tony Mowbray has resisted the temptation to make outfield changes since Daniel Ayala limped off against Peterborough in November.

Ayala has been unable to force his way back in since returning to fitness, while the likes of Dan Butterworth, Sam Gallagher, Leighton Clarkson and Tyrhys Dolan are also having to bide their time.

Bradley Dack (knee) and Joe Rankin-Costello (foot/hamstring) are closing in on returns but on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Huddersfield are waiting on Danny Ward.

The striker went off after only 15 minutes during Thursday’s win over Nottingham Forest after complaining of breathing problems and feeling unwell.

Jordan Rhodes stepped in, while Fraizer Campbell and Mipo Odubeko are other options if Ward is unavailable.

Defender Naby Sarr (back) could miss out again while Tom Lees was ruled out on Thursday in accordance with concussion protocols after suffering a head injury on Boxing Day and it is unclear yet whether he will be available or not.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media