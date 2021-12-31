Search

31 Dec 2021

Bruno Fernandes available for Manchester United’s match against Wolves

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Bruno Fernandes will return from suspension when Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford on Monday.

The Portuguese missed Thursday’s 3-1 win against Burnley after collecting his fifth booking of the season at Newcastle earlier in the week.

Ralf Rangnick hopes to have Victor Lindelof back after testing positive for Covid-19 and Raphael Varane looks set to start instead of Eric Bailly, who is soon off to the Africa Cup of Nations and picked up a knock. Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh injury.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is still to learn who he will have available after coronavirus.

Wolves’ game at Arsenal on Tuesday was called off after an outbreak within the squad and he will use the weekend to assess them.

Jonny (knee), Pedro Neto (knee), Hwang Hee-Chan (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) are definitely out while Rayan Ait-Nouri has been battling a groin problem.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mata, Lingard, Diallo, Elanga, Sancho, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Jimenez, Traore, Campbell.

News

