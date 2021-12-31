Scott Hogan to return to training as Birmingham prepare to host QPR

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer believes his side are now “all good” ahead of Sunday’s meeting with QPR after a number of positive Covid cases.

The Blues boss confirmed that forward Scott Hogan will train for the first time on New Year’s Day after self-isolating for 10 days.

Maxime Colin remains doubtful after Bowyer stressed they needed to be careful with the defender, who has been out for eight weeks with an Achilles problem.

Birmingham could also call upon some of their youth players who have been training with the first team.

QPR are still dealing with a number of missing players as they prepare to travel to the West Midlands.

Ilias Chair was forced off at the break during the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Andre Dozzell will return from suspension after he received his marching orders against the Cherries.

The west London side will continue to be without Moses Odubajo, Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs as they recover from injury.