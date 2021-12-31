Search

31 Dec 2021

Graham Potter wishes Yves Bissouma well for ‘important’ Africa Cup of Nations

Graham Potter wishes Yves Bissouma well for ‘important’ Africa Cup of Nations

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists the Africa Cup of Nations is an “important tournament” and says Yves Bissouma has the club’s blessing to play in it.

Mali midfielder Bissouma is among a host of Premier League stars set to be unavailable for domestic action early in the new year after being recalled by his country following a three-year absence.

Former England striker Ian Wright said on Thursday that the AFCON, which runs from January 9 to February 6, is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage.

Despite being poised to lose the influential Bissouma following Sunday’s trip to Everton, Potter recognises the importance of players’ international careers.

“He’s due to go, so he goes with, of course, our blessing and I hope he does well and good luck to them (Mali),” said Potter, who worked in Africa earlier in his career during a spell as technical director for the Ghana women’s team.

“Playing for your country is a fantastic thing and we support our players in that. It is what it is and you just have to adapt, we know that.

“We wish him well because it’s an important tournament, it’s an important occasion for him and his family.”

Bissouma, who was born in Ivory Coast, won the last of his 18 Mali caps in October 2018 before reportedly falling out with the coach.

Potter also expects out-of-favour forward Aaron Connolly to temporarily depart the Amex Stadium next month.

Republic of Ireland international Connolly has made just one top-flight start all season and been heavily linked with a switch to Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old was left out of Albion’s squad for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford and the subsequent 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Asked if a short-term move to the second tier would be beneficial for all parties, Potter replied: “I think it is.

“I’ve nothing to confirm yet but I think that’s the intention.

“Aaron is at the stage where he needs to play football and, if we can find the right fit, then that will work for him and for us.

“There comes a point when you need to play, you need to let football do the talking.”

In terms of incomings, Brighton continue to be linked with Poland international Kacper Kozlowski.

The Seagulls have a track record of recruiting young talent from abroad and Potter revealed his admiration of 18-year-old Pogon Szczecin midfielder Kozlowski.

“There’s nothing to confirm but I think he’s the type of player we’d be interested in,” said Potter.

“We’re always looking for players that can help us in the now but also in the future as well and you’ve got to find that right balance.

“The club have done it well so far and we’ll continue to do that.”

Brighton head to Goodison Park boosted by taking four points from six during the past week.

Leandro Trossard, who opened the scoring against Brentford before missing the trip to Stamford Bridge due to a tight hamstring, could return to action on Merseyside.

“He’s trained today, so that’s good news for us, we’ll see how he reacts to that,” Potter said of the Belgium forward.

“There was no injury, it was more fatigue and precaution based on the tight turnaround of the games. We’re hopeful he will be available.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media