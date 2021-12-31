Search

31 Dec 2021

Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 31.

Football

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated his 80th birthday.

 

Harry Kane reflected on the past year and looked ahead to 2022.

As did Harry Maguire

Ben Chilwell vowed to return.

Cristiano Ronaldo wished his mother a happy birthday.

The Premier League turned the clock back.

As did Barcelona with some Puyol magic.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas celebrated the New Year in Sydney.

New Year’s Eve marked the end of one chapter for the Finnish driver.

Romain Grosjean celebrated his daughter’s fourth birthday.

Cricket

Happy 45th birthday to former England bowler Matthew Hoggard.

Cycling

Room service for Geraint Thomas as he spent New Year’s Eve in isolation.

Athletics

Christine Ohuruogu took on a challenge with a young hero.

News

