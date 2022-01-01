Search

01 Jan 2022

Luton manager Nathan Jones signs new deal until 2027

Luton manager Nathan Jones signs new deal until 2027

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Nathan Jones has committed his future to Luton by signing a five-and-a-half-year contract extension.

The 48-year-old Welshman’s deal at Kenilworth Road now runs until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jones is currently in his second spell as Hatters boss, having left to join Stoke in 2019 before returning to the club the following year, and recently took charge of Town for the 250th time.

He told Luton’s official website: “I feel very proud to be offered this new contract, with the length and everything that it offers me.

“I’m so proud to manage this fantastic club, but also of the fact that I’m the one entrusted to take it on to the next phase. We have been on a journey since 2016, and to be entrusted with the phases of the development here in a town and community that I love, I feel so humbled.

“I think we are in a wonderful place, and we know where we want to get to. We know all the things that need to happen along the way for that to happen, and we are in a real good stage of that.

“I would love to be at the forefront of taking us to the Premier League, which is something that we believe is more than realistic.

“To do that a lot of things have to happen, but we’ve got a lot of continuity here, a real good structure and processes in everything we do. With that and our constant development, the Premier League is what we want to achieve.

“The new stadium is going to be fundamental to that, and it would be a dream for me to lead the club into Power Court.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media