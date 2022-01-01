Search

01 Jan 2022

Cambridge refreshed and ready to face Portsmouth after coronavirus outbreak

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner says there will be an “unpredictability” about his side against Portsmouth.

The U’s return to action for the first time since a coronavirus outbreak saw their last two games called off.

Bonner says there will be some doubt about his team given the different stages of recovery his squad are in.

Bonner told the Cambridge News: “The game will be on from our side, as long as we don’t have any more positive cases come up between now and then, so we’re preparing for the game now.”

Portsmouth are expected to have a strong squad as they also return to action.

Pompey have not played since December 11 due to the virus in their squad, but they are through the other side of that now.

The break has allowed Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Clark Robertson to get fit, though not all of them will be ready.

Boss Danny Cowley told the Portsmouth News: “I think we’re in a good place. We’ve obviously had some disruption to the training programme because of Covid and we lost a number of players initially when the virus first hit.”

