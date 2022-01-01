Mark Sykes salvages point for Oxford against Cheltenham

Mark Sykes rescued a point for promotion-chasing Oxford as they drew 1-1 with Cheltenham at the Kassam Stadium.

Callum Wright gave Town a surprise lead in the 48th minute, prodding home from two yards when the U’s failed to clear a corner.

But after a spell of heavy pressure from the home side, Sykes arrived at the far post to turn in Gavin Whyte’s low left-wing cross.

Oxford’s top scorer Matty Taylor missed a penalty in the 29th minute, hitting it too straight as Owen Evans saved with his legs.

Taylor won the spot-kick himself, crashing to the ground after trying to round the keeper, though Cheltenham’s players protested Evans had played the ball.

Sykes then fired Cameron Brannagan’s pull-back over the bar, leaning back too much as he shot.

Despite some Covid-19 absences, Cheltenham had plenty of possession and Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood saved with his legs from Lewis Freestone.

Eastwood later turned aside Liam Sercombe’s drive while Brannagan twice went close for the U’s.