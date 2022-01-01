Search

01 Jan 2022

Harry McKirdy scores four as Swindon put five past Northampton

Harry McKirdy scores four as Swindon put five past Northampton

Striker Harry McKirdy scored four goals as Swindon ran riot in a 5-2 win over second-placed Northampton in League Two.

McKirdy’s opener was cancelled out by Sam Hoskins before Jon Guthrie put the Cobblers ahead in the 50th minute.

But McKirdy scored twice in the next five minutes to complete his hat-trick and then added a fourth after Tyreece Simpson had added his name to the scoresheet.

Victory moved the Robins to within three points of their opponents.

McKirdy reacted quickest in the box to score his sixth goal of the season in the 28th minute after Shaun McWilliams failed to clear Jack Payne’s low cross.

Northampton soon found themselves back on level terms as Hoskins brought down McWilliams’ long-ball and finished powerfully and they led when Guthrie got on the end of a free-kick.

The lead lasted just a minute as McKirdy finished on the half-turn from inside the box and he soon completed his first hat-trick for the club after a collision between Simpson and Fraser Horsfall left him with an easy chance from close-range.

Simpson extended Swindon’s lead as he scored his 10th goal of the season in the 60th minute before McKirdy grabbed his fourth goal six minutes later to wrap up victory.

