01 Jan 2022

Gillingham end six-match losing streak with goalless stalemate at MK Dons

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

League One strugglers Gillingham ended a run of six-straight defeats in all competitions by grinding out a dour goalless draw at play-off chasers MK Dons.

The third-from-bottom Gills’ first game in three weeks was easily forgettable and although the visitors earned their point, it still leaves them four adrift of safety, while the Dons sit just outside the top six.

The only clear chance of a poor first half came for MK Dons just before the break when Scott Twine controlled Peter Kioso’s cross before firing the ball wide.

Gillingham grew in belief after half-time with Robbie McKenzie shooting into the side netting after Jack Tucker’s cross had run his way during a threatening counter attack.

The hosts struggled to create openings in the second half, although they did come close to breaking the deadlock when Matt O’Riley drove an effort wide after being teed up by Twine.

Neither goalkeeper had much to do during the game, but Gills stopper Jamie Cumming did have to push Twine’s long-range strike over in the 89th minute.

