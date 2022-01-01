Search

01 Jan 2022

Centre-half Rod McDonald heads Carlisle winner away to struggling Scunthorpe

Centre-half Rod McDonald heads Carlisle winner away to struggling Scunthorpe

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Centre-half Rod McDonald was Carlisle’s unlikely winner as they put daylight between themselves and the League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

McDonald headed home his first goal in nearly five years from Callum Guy’s left-wing corner five minutes before the break.

Scunthorpe dominated possession without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances against a Carlisle side playing for the first time in three weeks after a number of Covid-enforced postponements.

The Iron’s Devarn Green and Myles Hippolyte curled efforts wide of the target, Harry Bunn had a header deflected wide and Ryan Loft took too long to shoot when in behind the visiting defence, allowing Morgan Feeney time to get back and block.

As well as helping Carlisle dominate at the back, McDonald also made his presence count in the opposition penalty area on 40 minutes, forcing a header in off the Iron’s Tom Pugh after Guy’s corner found him unmarked at the back post.

The second half followed a largely similar pattern, with Scunthorpe throwing everything forward but not creating many chances.

Carlisle could have won more comfortably had Brennan Dickenson and Jordan Gibson shown better composure with a couple of half chances inside the final quarter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media