01 Jan 2022

Rob Milsom spot on to send Sutton up to third with win over Exeter

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Rob Milsom’s dramatic late penalty fired Sutton into the League Two automatic promotions places as they kicked off 2022 with a 2-1 win over Exeter.

Omar Bugiel’s early opener was quickly cancelled out by Timothy Dieng but Milson kept his cool in the 89th minute to secure a fourth straight home win for Matt Gray’s side.

The hosts started brightly as Bugiel headed home Joe Kizzi’s cross in the eighth minute.

But the Grecians grabbed an equaliser a minute later through captain Dieng, the first goal Sutton had conceded at home in 313 minutes, after goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis fumbled Jake Caprice’s 20-yard effort into the path of Dieng.

Exeter’s Cameron Dawson produced a good save to keep Donovan Wilson’s strike out with 15 minutes to go.

Down the other end, Padraig Amond missed a great chance when he headed over the bar and the game appeared to be heading for a draw.

But Sam Stubbs fouled Richie Bennett in the box before Milsom powered the spot-kick into the top corner with a minute to go.

