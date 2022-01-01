Rob Milsom spot on to send Sutton up to third with win over Exeter

Rob Milsom’s dramatic late penalty fired Sutton into the League Two automatic promotions places as they kicked off 2022 with a 2-1 win over Exeter.
Omar Bugiel’s early opener was quickly cancelled out by Timothy Dieng but Milson kept his cool in the 89th minute to secure a fourth straight home win for Matt Gray’s side.
The hosts started brightly as Bugiel headed home Joe Kizzi’s cross in the eighth minute.
But the Grecians grabbed an equaliser a minute later through captain Dieng, the first goal Sutton had conceded at home in 313 minutes, after goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis fumbled Jake Caprice’s 20-yard effort into the path of Dieng.
Exeter’s Cameron Dawson produced a good save to keep Donovan Wilson’s strike out with 15 minutes to go.
Down the other end, Padraig Amond missed a great chance when he headed over the bar and the game appeared to be heading for a draw.
But Sam Stubbs fouled Richie Bennett in the box before Milsom powered the spot-kick into the top corner with a minute to go.
