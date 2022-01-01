Search

01 Jan 2022

Conor Wilkinson goes from villain to hero as Walsall and Newport share thriller

Substitute Conor Wilkinson hit a stunning stoppage-time equaliser after earlier netting with his first touch and also scoring an own goal as Walsall came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Newport.

Wilkinson’s brace and a Matt Dolan own goal cancelled out Dom Telford’s double, taking his tally to 16 for the season, and Wilkinson’s own goal in a New Year’s Day thriller.

Telford, League Two’s leading scorer, fired Newport ahead from six yards in the fourth minute from Ollie Cooper’s reverse pass.

The Saddlers levelled after 53 minutes, Wilkinson making an immediate impact just seconds after coming off the bench as he swept home Otis Khan’s corner.

Wilkinson turned villain three minutes later, heading Telford’s dangerous cross past Carl Rushworth from close range, only for Dolan to slice Khan’s corner into his own net after 65 minutes.

Telford headed home the rebound after Aaron Lewis hit the bar a minute later to put Newport back ahead.

Rushworth saved superbly from Courtney Baker-Richardson and just as County thought they had survived intense late Saddlers pressure, Wilkinson crashed home a 20-yard volley in the fifth minute of added time.

