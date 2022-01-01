Search

01 Jan 2022

Michael Smith bags brace as Rotherham return to winning ways against Bolton

Michael Smith bags brace as Rotherham return to winning ways against Bolton

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Michael Smith scored a brace as Rotherham returned to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Bolton.

Smith moved onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions with his double either side of Eoin Doyle’s equaliser for the visitors.

The Millers’ 21-game unbeaten run had been ended by Accrington on Boxing Day but the promotion-hopefuls returned to form thanks to two clinical headers from their leading marksman.

The game burst into life before the break with Rotherham taking the lead after 40 minutes as Smith rose highest to power the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson’s cross.

Doyle fired Bolton level two minutes later as he turned and fired in clinically past Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham stepped up the pressure after the hour mark and Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon produced a point-blank save from Freddie Ladapo before Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s effort was tipped wide.

Paul Warne’s side netted the winner 16 minutes from time as Chiedozie Ogbene found the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner with a bullet header.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media