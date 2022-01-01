Oldham stay bottom despite a draw at Hartlepool

Oldham remain rooted to the foot of Sky Bet League Two despite leaving Hartlepool with a point after a 0-0 draw.

The Latics, now winless in seven, battled away and had chances to climb out of the relegation zone.

But Hartlepool had plenty of opportunities to win for only the second time in nine games.

Jordan Cook, who had a header ruled out for offside, hammered the inside of the post, shortly after Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was alert to hold a low David Ferguson drive.

Oldham’s Davis Keillor-Dunn wasted the best chance of the first half. With just goalkeeper Ben Killip to beat, Keillor-Dunn shot early and clipped the crossbar.

Mark Shelton should have put Hartlepool ahead early in the second half when he shot wide from close range.

Ferguson somehow crashed an effort against the post when Jamie Sterry’s cross dropped to him unmarked.

Gavan Holohan’s header was also turned away by goalkeeper Leutwiler late on, moments after Killip had saved from Keillor-Dunn at the other end.

Oldham had another glorious chance when Jack Stobbs missed the target when he had just the keeper to beat.