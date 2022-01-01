Search

01 Jan 2022

Sam Vokes nets winner as Wycombe win at Charlton

Sam Vokes nets winner as Wycombe win at Charlton

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Wycombe were again without isolating manager Gareth Ainsworth as Sam Vokes’ seventh goal of the season secured a 1-0 victory at Charlton.

Ainsworth remained at home for the second game in succession after testing positive for Covid-19, with Vokes netting the winner to leave the Chairboys four points off second-placed Sunderland in League One.

Both goalkeepers were untested until Wycombe went ahead from their first meaningful attack in the 35th minute.

Garath McCleary, who scored both goals in Wycombe’s 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in mid-September, drove inside of George Dobson near the byline and teed up Vokes for a simple close-range finish.

Charlton badly missed striker Jayden Stockley, who was missing with a minor niggle.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale pushed away Elliot Lee’s 41st-minute shot as they struggled to fashion openings.

Brandan Hanlan had a chance to extend Wanderers’ lead just 40 seconds after the restart after dispossessing Addicks captain Jason Pearce but could only fire straight at keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Addicks substitute Jonathan Leko saw his flick on Alex Gilbey’s cross come back off the base of the post in the 59th minute.

Charlton brought on centre-back Ryan Inniss to play up front in the closing stages but Josh Scowen typified a resilient defensive display by hooking away his goalbound header in the closing seconds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media