Kane Hemmings scores stand-out goal as Burton crush Crewe 4-1

Kane Hemmings scored a spectacular goal as Burton cruised to a 4-1 win over struggling Crewe.
Albion grabbed the lead on six minutes with Harry Chapman, on loan from Blackburn, slotting home with a composed finish after latching onto Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s pass and bursting into the area.
Crewe hit back on 18 minutes, Tom Lowery thundering home a rising 25-yard drive to equalise.
But it was Burton who then took the game by the scruff of the neck.
Former Crewe man John Brayford scrambled home a second for the Brewers when Crewe struggled to clear a long throw in to fire Burton ahead again.
Then Hemmings produced the goal of the game, turning his defender before firing over Dave Richards to make it 3-1.
That put Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men firmly in control at half-time.
Crewe struggled to find a way back after the break and Richards denied Burton substitute Daniel Jebbison with a superb save.
But Jebbison got his goal in stoppage time with a neat finish to wrap up Burton’s win after good work from fellow substitute Joe Powell.
