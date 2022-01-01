Search

01 Jan 2022

Selim Benachour sees confidence as key to an Oldham improvement

Selim Benachour sees confidence as key to an Oldham improvement

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Oldham’s interim boss Selim Benachour has urged his players to be confident that things will turn around after collecting a point at Hartlepool.

Benachour watched the Latics’ goal live a charmed life at times at the Suit Direct Stadium, but similarly his side also had a few fantastic opportunities to win the match themselves.

Oldham would have climbed off the foot of Sky Bet League Two and out of the relegation zone had Davis Keillor-Dunn or Jack Stobbs found the net when faced with just the goalkeeper to beat.

But Benachour knows Hartlepool also had more of the possession and created more openings to win the game too, only for the scoreline to remain goalless.

Oldham are only two points adrift of safety despite a winless run which has extended to seven games, but back-to-back draws on the road at Barrow and Hartlepool have lifted spirits.

Benachour said: “We had some chances and we could have scored in the first half with Davis, then in the second half we could have scored with Jamie Hopcutt and Stobbs. We need to keep working hard.

“It was difficult, two games in three days. I could see them tire a little. It was difficult for them to be strong.

“They (Hartlepool) have been fresher than us because they didn’t play in the week and it showed a little.

“But we need to be positive. We have taken two points in two away games against strong teams and we need to build on that.

“We need to keep going, goals will come because we have quality up front.

“I can see today we are tired. We need to recover well. A point is good. We have to keep our spirits up. We need to start winning games.”

Hartlepool’s failure to find a winner means they have won only one of their last nine matches, but they remain 10 points clear of Oldham.

Pools boss Graeme Lee is now looking to add to his forward line during the January transfer window.

Lee said: “It’s frustration, the end product. We got into fantastic areas, created good chances and we haven’t put it in the net. We dominated the ball a lot better this time around.

“The first 20-odd minutes we had to finish one of those chances. We allowed them to get in the game.

“The players used the balls miles better, the runs we completed were better. We have to create options. We need to time runs better and we saw that in spells of the game.

“We need to show that composure in the final third. We created the chances, we just didn’t put them away.

“We need belief in that final third, we got in the areas. It is not the easiest part but it is the final part. We should have been winning especially with the chances we have had. On another day we could have won that two or three nil.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media