01 Jan 2022

Kane Hemmings ‘wonder goal’ delights Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink enjoyed Kane Hemming’s “wonder goal” in a  4-1 victory over Crewe.

Harry Chapman fired Burton into a sixth-minute lead and, although Tom Lowery fired home a spectacular Crewe equaliser, John Brayford poked the Brewers back in front.

Hemmings then made it 3-1 with a stunning left-foot volley to put the home side in control at the break.

Substitute Daniel Jebbison added a fourth in injury time to round off a comfortable home win.

“Kane Hemmings scores a real wonder goal,” said a delighted Hasselbaink, after his side’s third successive home league win.

“He had opportunities to score more and that is the good thing about today that we created a lot of chances.

“It was a good performance from us,” he said, “especially in the first seventy minutes. It was energetic.

“We started really well, which I like. We scored from a transition for once for 1-0 and then they scored a really good goal.

“It didn’t affect us and we kept on going and believing and working. We really forced them to defend and that is how you make opportunities.”

“The last twenty-five minutes we dropped off physically and there is some catch-up work to be done but overall a very pleasing performance and result.”

Crewe boss Dave Artell found it hard to contain his frustrations but, after being dismissed by referee Peter Wright at half-time, refused to blame the official’s performance for their defeat.

“We didn’t make good enough decisions on the ball,” he said. “We had too many players who had poor games.

“Whenever we passed the ball to each other we looked a good team but we didn’t do it enough and goals change games.

“We were always chasing the game and we didn’t have enough and got ill disciplined because we didn’t keep enough of our shape.”

Artell revealed he had spoken with referee Wright as the teams left the pitch at half-time.

“I said to him ‘I think you’re the worst referee we’ve seen’.

“He has given them two goals. There’s a foul in the build-up to the third when we are on a promising attack that he doesn’t give and the second comes from what should have been a throw-in to us.

“You can’t get those wrong because they weren’t difficult decisions. I told him at half-time and then 15 minutes later he then comes and says you can’t go back on the pitch.

“I’ve gone and seen him and the fourth official says I questioned his integrity. I said I didn’t question his integrity so we will see what the report says.

“I never swore at him. I wasn’t angry. I just said ‘I think you’re terrible’. Did we lose the game because of him? it certainly didn’t help.”

